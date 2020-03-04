world-cup-concussion-cases-down-due-to-new-law

Argentina’s Tomas Lavanini was despatched off for a excessive deal with on England’s Owen Farrell within the World Cup pool phases

World Rugby has introduced a discount in concussion incidents ultimately yr’s World Cup compared to the 2018 elite competitors common.

The event in Japan – the primary World Cup to characteristic the Excessive Deal with Sanction Framework – delivered an general concussion incidence lower of 28 per cent and a 37 per cent discount in deal with concussion incidence.

The framework, which supplies a step-by-step technique for grading and sanctioning a excessive deal with, was designed to assist cut back concussion danger by altering participant behaviour from high-risk upright to lower-risk bent-at-the-waist tackles.

World Rugby stated the Japan 2019 outcomes “point out promising early indicators that the framework method is efficient”.

Yellow card sanctions on the event elevated by 74 per cent and crimson playing cards by 138 per cent in comparison with the 2018 elite competitors common, with the governing physique saying the “robust deterrent was a direct contributing issue” to the discount in concussions.

World Rugby additionally stated Japan 2019 noticed an general discount in accidents from 90 accidents per 1,000 participant hours in 2015 to 83 accidents per 1,000 participant hours, whereas damage replacements per match lowered from 2.08 in 2015 to 1.13 in 2019.

World Rugby chairman Invoice Beaumont stated: “These vastly encouraging outcomes of this research endorse our unwavering evidence-based dedication to damage prevention, notably our continued efforts to guard gamers from concussive occasions on the rugby area wherever attainable.

“The numerous discount in concussion incidence supplies compelling proof of what may be achieved when competitors homeowners, match officers, disciplinary officers, gamers and coaches totally purchase in to the Excessive Deal with Sanction Framework. Failure to take action can have important participant welfare and efficiency penalties.”