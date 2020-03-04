woman-attacks-stockton-restaurant-employees-over-cheese-steak-sandwiches

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A girl who apparently didn’t just like the cheese steak sandwiches she ordered from a Stockton eatery was arrested after allegedly attacking restaurant staff Monday night, in line with a CBS Sacramento report.

“We were just shocked because over a sandwich? I don’t know why she had to end up doing that,” Analiza Alandy, the spouse of Philly Cheese Steaks proprietor Luis Addison Alandy, mentioned.

The incident occurred Monday night time at a restaurant alongside the 1600 block of East Hammer Lane.

“Our policy is, if you have a complaint like if we made a mistake either way we will gladly replace it. But, we need the sandwich back to replace the whole sandwich,” Alandy mentioned.

Luis Addison Alandy advised CBS13 that the client acknowledged that the sandwiches she ordered weren’t recent and demanded a full refund.

“The two sandwiches are already eaten in half of each and the fries already half of each,” Alandy mentioned.

“When we said no after a while going back and forth they just lashed out,” Robert Hernandez, an worker, mentioned.

In some unspecified time in the future throughout the argument, the lady allegedly picked up a glass tip jar and threw it on the worker. She can be accused of hitting the worker with a picket broom.

“That’s our first time. It really scared us,” Alandy mentioned.

“I froze like a deer in the headlights,” Hernandez mentioned.

The girl finally left, however officers later arrested her at her house.

Monique Collins Stockton assault suspect (Stockton Police Division)

“Overall I just didn’t want anyone to get hurt,” Hernandez mentioned.

Police have recognized the lady as 44-year-old Monique Collins.

Collins is now dealing with expenses of assault with a lethal weapon.