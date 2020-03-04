when-do-the-nhl-payoffs-start?-first-round-schedule,-odds-for-2020-stanley-cup-chase

The 2019-20 NHL common season is drawing to a detailed and the playoff push is in full swing.

Present favorites for the Stanley Cup embody the Vegas Golden Knights, who not too long ago traded for defenseman Alec Martinez and goalie Robin Lehner, and anticipated Presidents’ Trophy winners the Boston Bruins. The Tampa Bay Lightning are additionally a scorching decide as they attempt to erase the embarrassment of a first-round exit final season.

Is that this lastly the 12 months for Tampa Bay? Will Boston reclaim its spot on high of the hockey world? May the St. Louis Blues go back-to-back? Or will one other crew shock all people this spring?

Solely time will inform.

Under is the whole lot you have to get you prepared for the 2020 postseason.

When do the NHL playoffs begin?

The primary spherical of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs is slated to start on Wednesday, April 8.

How do the Stanley Cup playoffs work?

Eight groups from every convention qualify. Every best-of-seven sequence is performed in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, and the winners advance to the subsequent spherical.

Within the first spherical, the highest seed in every convention performs the second wild-card winner whereas the opposite division winner performs the primary wild card. In every division, the second and third place groups battle it out to see who will advance to the convention semifinals.

Groups that advance to the convention semifinals face off in opposition to the rest of their bracket to find out who will play within the convention closing.

NHL playoff schedule

This part shall be up to date when the data turns into obtainable.

Up to date odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup

Staff Odds* Vegas Golden Knights 9/2 Boston Bruins 6/1 Tampa Bay Lightning 7/1 Colorado Avalanche 10/1 St. Louis Blues 10/1 Washington Capitals 10/1 Dallas Stars 16/1 Philadelphia Flyers 16/1 Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1 Toronto Maple Leafs 18/1 Edmonton Oilers 25/1 Vancouver Canucks 25/1 Calgary Flames 30/1 Nashville Predators 30/1 Arizona Coyotes 40/1 Carolina Hurricanes 40/1 New York Islanders 40/1 Columbus Blue Jackets 80/1 Florida Panthers 80/1 Minnesota Wild 80/1 New York Rangers 80/1 Winnipeg Jets 100/1 Chicago Blackhawks 500/1 Montreal Canadiens 500/1 Buffalo Sabres 1000/1

*sportsline.com, as of March 3