voters-in-rural-minnesota-speak-out-on-their-top-issues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All around the state of Minnesota, voters have their very own units of political points guiding their selections on what presidential candidates they find yourself selecting within the Minnesota major elections and, finally, in November.

WCCO’s John Lauritsen was in Howard Lake in Wright County on Tuesday. It’s a city of about 2,000 folks roughly 50 miles west of the Twin Cities, an space surrounded by farms and farm households.

RELATED: Click on right here to see outcomes for the 2020 Minnesota major elections.

Voters mentioned that they had a panoply of points they had been involved over this cycle, from schooling and well being care, to veterans rights and local weather change. Here’s a pattern of what they informed Lauritsen:

“Education is top priority for me. Kids are everything, and they’re our fugure,” Kylie Fie mentioned.

“I’m a veteran so I think that’s kind of one of the top focuses for me, veterans’ rights and veterans’ health care,” Ryan Streich mentioned.

“I’ll vote for Trump. I ain’t ashamed of it. For me he’s done more for this country than a lot of the other people have,” Mike Eggert mentioned.

“It’s tough, I mean, we’re going back and forth over the three candidates. I finally decided, just vote for who I really like [Elizabeth Warren],” Tom Ratzloff mentioned.

Voters additionally introduced up points just like the commerce struggle, immigration and ladies’s rights. A pair voters mentioned they’d be excited about voting for Sen. Amy Klobuchar if she hadn’t already dropped out of the race.