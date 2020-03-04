unruly-passenger-tried-to-open-door-on-american-airlines-flight-to-dfw,-witness-says

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An American Airways flight to DFW was diverted to St. Louis Tuesday after a passenger tried to open a door mid-flight, a witness mentioned.

Suhailah Jamal, a passenger on flight 2300, took a video of one other passenger getting faraway from the airplane by St. Louis Regulation Enforcement and DPS, and her brother shared it on social media.

Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY — KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020

He mentioned the passenger tried to open the door on the flight from O’Hare Worldwide Airport (ORD) to DFW.

The identify of the unruly passenger has not been launched right now.