tinashe-responds-following-intense-backlash-of-her-comments-about-north-west—“it-was-a-f**king-joke!”

Tinashe is studying the arduous method what occurs if you determine to touch upon the youngsters of celebrities. Following North West's efficiency on the Yeezy Season eight style present the place she rapped a remix to ZaZa's "What I Do," Tinashe determined to throw some shade Northie's method when ZaZa's mother initially referred to as out Kim and Kanye for not giving her daughter credit score.

As we beforehand reported, Kim Kardashian promptly responded to ZaZa’s mother’s feedback in a really skilled, understanding method, writing:

“We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”

Nicely regardless of the state of affairs being resolved, Tinashe thought it was finest for her to throw her two cents in…and shade a 6-year-old within the course of. Beneath ZaZa’s mother’s put up, Tinashe wrote “North West wishes” and the backlash was immediate.

Followers promptly dragged her for commenting on a toddler and much more so as a result of the state of affairs was so light-hearted. After getting wind of the backlash, Tinashe commented with this:

“It was a f**king joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m f**king sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss.”

In case you forgot, Tinashe used up to now NBA participant Ben Simmons earlier than he ended the connection up to now his present girlfriend Kendall Jenner—who’s after all, North’s aunt.

