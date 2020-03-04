tim-duncan-coaches-spurs-with-gregg-popovich-away;-twitter-called-for-becky-hammon

Tuesday’s Spurs-Hornets sport would not have lots on the road. Each groups are on the fringes of the NBA playoff race, with the Spurs barely nearer to a berth.

What makes this contest fascinating, although, is who is asking the performs for San Antonio. It is not Gregg Popovich, who the Spurs introduced is away tending to private enterprise. As an alternative, it is assistant coach and franchise icon Tim Duncan.

Some individuals, no less than on Twitter, want assistant Becky Hammon had gotten the nod.

Hammon is the NBA’s first full-time feminine assistant coach. She has been on Popovich’s workers since 2014 and has coached San Antonio’s Summer season League squad three completely different instances. Duncan, the Corridor of Fame large man who performed his total 19-year profession with the Spurs and Popovich, joined Pop’s workers this season.

Duncan took over the staff for a part of a sport in November when Popovich was ejected. Popovich’s postgame reasoning for selecting Duncan over prime assistant Hammon — and never making Hammon the primary feminine to educate in an NBA sport — prompted a stir.

“I am not right here to make historical past,” he stated in response to a query about Hammon (per The Washington Publish). It was additionally reported that Duncan had scouted the Spurs’ opponent that evening, the Path Blazers.

Twitter outsiders speculated Tuesday that there could have been the same reasoning for Duncan teaching in opposition to the Hornets, that he could have scouted them. One factor that wasn’t introduced up initially: Duncan turned a school basketball legend at Wake Forest, about two hours up the street from Charlotte in Winston-Salem. Was this a homecoming deal?

There was extra confusion later relating to who would cope with media after the sport:

Listening to Becky Hammon might be addressing media post-game. Both Hammon or Hardy, however not Tim. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 3, 2020

(“Hardy” is Spurs assistant Will Hardy.)

Duncan spoke with the media after the Spurs’ 104-103 victory. He stated he was not working alone within the “large boy chair.”

“We have got Becky and Will and Mitch (Johnson); Mitch prepped the sport for us,” Duncan stated. “Becky and Will have been making all of the calls and I used to be the one one simply standing there screaming at individuals, nonsensical stuff. We did it coach by committee and it might have been any certainly one of us up there and we might have finished precisely the identical stuff.”

Earlier than it was identified that there could be a collaboration, those that thought Hammon needs to be in cost for the entire evening had ideas:

I like Gregg Popovich. Love him. However he dropped the ball on this one. Right name is Becky Hammon. Might have made historical past with most deserving coach. https://t.co/Ar1DWtWIJd — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 3, 2020