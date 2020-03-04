tamra-judge-updates-fans-about-her-relationship-with-daughter-sidney-amid-ex-husband-simon-barney’s-cancer-battle

Former Actual Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Decide has been estranged from her daughter Sidney Barney for years. However lately, the CUT Health proprietor revealed that they’ve reconciled after discovering out about her ex-husband Simon Barney’s stage Three throat most cancers analysis.

Decide posted a pic on Instagram that featured her sitting beside her youngest daughter, Sophia. This led to 1 fan asking the 52-year-old about the place issues stood between her and Sidney. Surprisingly, Decide responded with a short replace about their relationship since Simon’s analysis.

“We have all reunited,” Decide wrote in response, together with a purple coronary heart emoji.

In response to The Every day Dish, Tamra divorced Simon in 2011, and Sidney opted to stay with Simon whereas their son Spencer selected to stay with Tamra and her husband Eddie Decide, whom she married in 2013. On the similar time, Sophia selected to separate her time between Tamra and Simon’s houses.

Tamra and Sidney have had a tumultuous relationship ever for the reason that divorce, and lately they haven’t spoken a lot in any respect. One among Sidney’s largest complaints about Tamra is that she lives her life in entrance of cameras and doesn’t preserve many issues personal.

Sidney didn’t recognize her mother posting photos of her on social media and speaking about her on RHOC, and this was an enormous issue of their estrangement. Sidney accused her mother of being “embarrassing” and “mentally/verbally abusive” in a 2015 Fb put up after Decide talked about her divorce and custody battle throughout an RHOC reunion particular.

However now, priorities have shifted, and Decide says the household has come collectively to help Simon.

“The kids were split after the divorce and chose sides but, at the end of the day, none of that matters,” Decide advised Folks journal final month. “All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”

Decide additionally revealed that Simon’s most cancers battle contributed to her departure from RHOC earlier this 12 months. She says it has made her “reevaluate her life,” and finally she simply wished to be along with her household as a result of nothing else issues.

New episodes of Actual Housewives of Orange County – sans Tamra Decide – will return to Bravo later this 12 months.



