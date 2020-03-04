stevie-j.-is-not-a-fan-of-the-hair-&-makeup-on-“love-&-hip-hop-miami”—“ladies-retire-those-lace-fronts”

#Roommates, Stevie J. has conquered the world of music and actuality TV and now he’s set his sights on hair and make-up critiques. Following the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” Stevie apparently wasn’t feeling how a lot of the girls seemed—and took to social media to air his opinions.

As a former member of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Stevie J. may be very conversant in what goes on behind the scenes. Maybe that’s why he feels it’s solely proper for him to talk up concerning the hair and make-up of a majority of the forged of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami.”

Taking to Twitter, Stevie took challenge with all the women’ hair and make-up seems apart from forged member Premadonna, writing:

“Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair and makeup immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!”

It didn’t take lengthy earlier than forged members from the present expressed their very own opinions about Stevie J.’s feedback, particularly Trick Daddy, who posted a video calling him out from bashing ladies from Miami and in addition saying that he would “slap the s**t out you boy” to Stevie.

This led Stevie J. to put up a follow-up video insisting that he meant no hurt or disrespect in his feedback, he simply needed to guarantee that all of the “Latina and black queens” on the present seemed their greatest. He additionally famous that since his critique, he bets that the hair and make-up will certainly be higher sooner or later.

Roommates, what are your ideas on this?