social-media-shows-support-for-nathaniel-woods-as-they-ask-alabama’s-governor-to-stop-his-execution

Social media customers are at present pleading with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, as they ask her to cease the execution of Nathaniel Woods. The execution is scheduled to happen Thursday, March 5th.

Based on CNN, Woods, 42, was convicted of killing three officers again in 2004. Nonetheless, his attorneys say he has maintained his innocence all through the years, and the co-defendant within the case has reportedly confessed to being the lone gunman within the crime.

Woods has obtained an infinite quantity of assist as appeals have been made by a number of activists. Together with Martin Luther King III, who not too long ago wrote a letter to the governor.

Within the letter, he mentioned, “In just 2 days, your state, and the state I was born in, is set to kill a man who is very likely innocent. Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice.”

Prosecutors say that on June 17, 2004, officers in Birmingham have been within the means of arresting Woods at an condominium he was reportedly dealing medication with co-defendant Kerry Spencer.

Based on prosecutors, Spencer fatally shot three officers and injured a fourth. Woods was convicted of capital homicide and tried homicide and was sentenced to loss of life in 2005. Spencer was additionally convicted of capital homicide and sentenced to loss of life, he at present stays in jail with appeals pending in his case.

Woods’ lawyer says that he was given a court-appointed lawyer that had no expertise with “handling a capital case, conducted an inadequate investigation and failed to advise him properly about taking a plea deal that was offered.”

Activist Shaun King additionally spoke about Woods as he urged his followers to signal a petition to assist cease the execution.

