snoop-dogg-and-50-cent-poke-fun-at-oprah-winfrey’s-fall-and-subsequent-injury

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent aren’t about to again down. Shortly after Snoop Dogg publicly apologized for berating Gayle King on Instagram, together with his referral to her as a “dog-haired b*tch,” and likewise making thinly veiled threats, Snoop and 50 Cent mocked Oprah’s fall on the 2020 Imaginative and prescient tour cease on Saturday.

Winfrey had beforehand defined that she fortunately wasn’t damage and likewise laid the duty on her footwear. Snoop took to his social media to say that “Michael and Kobe (must’ve) blew a gust of wind. Balance.” This wasn’t lengthy after 50 Cent urged it was really the ghost of Michael Jackson who pushed her down.

The Doggystyle rapper went on to say, “God don’t like ugly.” Because it was beforehand reported, Snoop Dogg focused Gayle King after she wished to debate the notorious rape case towards Kobe Byrant throughout an interview with Lisa Leslie.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper later apologized for his remarks, stating that he had “lost control” of himself. Even his mom gave him an earful for his damaging feedback. Throughout the entire controversy, a number of completely different celebrities reached out to him, together with Tyler Perry, Van Jones, and P. Diddy amongst others.

Snoop Dogg, throughout an appearence on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Fb Dwell sequence, Pink Desk Speak, defined that celebrities such because the aforementioned Mr. Perry reached out to him and provided him their assist.

Though, the rapper admitted that just about all the males who reached out to him admitted they thought his selection of phrases and manner of going about it was wholly inappropriate. Apparently, even Invoice Cosby shouted out to Snoop Dogg from jail, after the rapper completed off his social media submit with the hash-tag, “FreeBillCosby.”

Invoice Cosby, who will doubtless spend the remainder of his life behind bars for drugging and molesting a Temple College worker in 2004, hailed Snoop Dogg for defending black males.

As for 50 Cent, he has additionally criticized black ladies for calling out black males for sexual misconduct, together with Oprah Winfrey, who not too long ago backed out of a mission concerning the allegations towards Russell Simmons.



Put up Views:

433





