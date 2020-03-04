sj-police-bring-in-cadaver-dogs-as-they-dig-for-body-in-decades-old-cold-case

LOS GATOS (KPIX) – The seek for a physique in a decades-old murder case entered its second day in Los Gatos, as San Jose Police, the lead company within the effort, introduced in cadaver canine to try to detect any hint of human stays.

“The San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting follow-up investigation on a cold case homicide,” in line with a press launch from SJPD, “We are not sharing additional details at this time to protect the integrity of the active investigation.”

Performing on a tip, officers broke by means of the asphalt within the parking zone behind 53 N. Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Los Gatos, early Tuesday, with work stretching into its second full day. As many two dozen officers, CSI technicians and detectives had been seen sifting by means of the mound of dust searching for proof.

In accordance with police sources, the case is decades-old, and had San Jose connections.

Wednesday’s arrival of a cadaver canine marked the second day a Ok-9 was used to search for human stays. The canine spent only a few minutes on the essential search space beneath a blue canvas awning. The outcomes of the search are unknown.

“This is not the community you think cadaver dogs would be walking around. We have a lot of dogs walking around, but not cadaver dogs,” mentioned Mary Guercio of Los Gatos.

Pete Jillo, the proprietor of the adjoining enterprise, Gardino’s, mentioned his restaurant had been at that location for 27 years.

“I would never imagine a body next door, it’s crazy,” mentioned Jillo.

Neighbor Anthony Robbins lives a couple of hundred yards from the guts of the crime scene and hopes the case brings some closure for the sufferer’s household.

“If they find something that helps them solve something that’s been open for a long time, then that would be good for that family and for everybody else involved,” mentioned Robbins.

“Maybe somebody’s mind will be put at ease here or something. Maybe it can end up being a good thing for somebody,” mentioned Linda Collins of Los Gatos.