shawn-mendes-surprises-camila-cabello-with-cinderella-themed-birthday-party

WENN/Avalon

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Shawn Mendes made Camila Cabello‘s big day an unforgettable one. The “Stitches” hitmaker has flown from Toronto to the U.Ok. to shock his girlfriend and “Senorita” collaborator with a candy Cinderella-themed get together in celebration of her 23rd birthday.

Whereas Shawn has but to share something associated to the bash on social media, Camila handled followers to a glance inside her birthday bash. By way of her Instagram Story deal with, the “Havana” hitmaker shared footage of her dancing and having enjoyable with associates on the Blackpool Tower in London. For the big day, she donned a purple crop prime and a pair of black joggers.

The previous member of Fifth Concord, who’s at present in England to movie a musical remake of “Cinderella“, additionally confirmed off her pumpkin carriage-shaped birthday cake in addition to an ice sculpture of a glass slipper. Considered one of her shared clips captured Shawn standing by the window, whereas one other one documented the second earlier than she blew candles.

Among the many get together visitors was “Cinderella” director Kay Cannon. Taking to her personal photo-sharing platform account, the 45-year-old filmmaker gave out a photograph of Camila’s shocked face when she walked into the get together with smiling Shawn. “Candy @camila_cabello turns 23 as we speak!!! Celebratin’ ‘Cinderella’ type,” she dished. “Blissful bday, Cinders!!!!!”

One other visitor, “Les Miserables” actor Fra Charge, put out a photograph of him posing with Camila and Shawn on the bash and two pictures of Camila with a slice of her birthday cake amongst others. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the bloody lovely legend @camila_cabello … 23 as we speak … I imply… these youngsters,” he gushed within the caption.

Camila herself has made use of her birthday to “convey consideration to one of many worst humanitarian crises occurring on this planet proper now, in Syria.” In a prolonged Instagram publish, she thanked her followers for the birthday needs earlier than encouraging them to help Save the Kids in celebration of her milestone.

“950,000 folks have been compelled to flee their houses due to the violence in Idlib – some with solely the garments on their backs. Most of them are youngsters,” she detailed. “Now, they’re dwelling in displacement camps in freezing chilly temperatures. households should not have to decide on between dying from bombs or freezing chilly temperatures.”

“Save the Kids is working to offer displaced households with meals, blankets and heat. They’re making an attempt to maintain youngsters households secure, however they want our assist. so for my birthday, it might imply the world to me when you would take into account supporting Save the Kids’s response to this humanitarian disaster,” she added. “Go to savethechildren.org to assist Save the Kids attain youngsters in want.”

Hours earlier than she turned 23, Camila set Web abuzz by importing her “first web nude” on Instagram. Nevertheless, the so-called nude was really a throwback picture of her when she was simply a-couple-month-old child. It captured her youthful self being lined with a blue blanket.