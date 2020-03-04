shaq’s-hairline-is-disappearing-faster-than-melting-glaciers

After shedding a guess to Dwyane Wade in regards to the remaining rating of the Warmth-Bucks recreation Monday, Shaquille O’Neal needed to present the world simply how a lot of his hairline he has misplaced.

Shaq had wagered that Miami would lose by 20 factors. Miami received by 16. So, Wade received to sit down throughout from Shaq in TNT’s NBA studio Tuesday night time with a smug expression as his normally clean-shaven pal uncovered how a lot hair follicle actual property had been wiped away by time.

Shaq did handle to get in a dig at Kenny Smith, saying he resembled The Jet by way of top-of-the-head look.

MORE: Bam Adebayo emerges as attainable Giannis stopper

Later within the night, Shaq declared himself Not Mad and Truly Laughing at all the suggestions his TV look had prompted.

“I look good,” Shaq stated. “I do not give a rattling what y’all speaking about.”

Even when he does certainly imagine the look is an effective one, it is exhausting to see it truly lasting for much longer than the primary on-air spit roast by the hands of Charles Barkley. That stated, Shaq has hardly ever been one to observe conference.