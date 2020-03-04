sf-supes-approve-lease-for-200-bed-safe-navigation-center-for-homeless-people

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco supervisors Tuesday permitted the lease on an roughly 200-bed SAFE Navigation Middle within the Higher Market space of the metropolis, the mayor’s workplace mentioned.

A SAFE Navigation Middle is a 24/7-access shelter that gives companies and permits folks to usher in their companions, pets and possessions.

The approval was unanimous for the middle, which will probably be situated at 33 Gough St. and assist folks experiencing homelessness.

Mayor London Breed is working so as to add 1,000 new shelter beds to the metropolis’s current inventory by the top of the yr, and the 200 are a part of that plan.

“The location of this new Upper Market SAFE Navigation Center will help us meet people where they are, and more easily connect people who are suffering on our streets with the help they need,” Mayor London Breed mentioned.

Supervisor Matt Haney mentioned, “This is a neighborhood that will benefit tremendously from opportunities to get unhoused people off the street and transitioned into housing and services.”

The middle will probably be situated between Gough and McCoppin streets, near the McCoppin Hub, a cul-de-sac and assembly area for folks. The middle will deal with offering companies to folks in that speedy space.

The situation of the middle was beforehand occupied by Metropolis Faculty of San Francisco and is out there for 3 years earlier than reasonably priced and middle-income housing is constructed there, in response to the mayor’s workplace.

Supervisors voted to approve a 3-year lease at an annual value of $1.26 million. Officers with town’s actual property division negotiated the value with the property developer Integral Group.