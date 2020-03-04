second-case-of-coronavirus-confirmed-in-la-county;-patient-in-self-isolation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The second case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County was reported Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Heart confirmed.

The well being care firm confirmed they had been “overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis.”

Kaiser Permanente stated they had been in contact with and monitoring the affected person.

“We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians, and staff,” a spokesperson for the medical heart stated in a press release.

Earlier Tuesday, the Orange County Well being Care Company confirmed two presumptive optimistic instances of coronavirus.

The company stated in a press release that its Public Well being Laboratory examined two optimistic instances of COVID-19, a person in his 60s and a feminine in her 30s who’ve each not too long ago traveled to nations with the widespread transmission.

The HCA despatched the samples to the CDC for affirmation, and outcomes are pending.