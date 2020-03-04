san-ramon-teachers-protest-school-board-meeting,-prepared-to-strike-over-contracts

SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) — Lecturers in a single East Bay faculty district say they’re ready to strike if they will’t attain an settlement on a brand new contract. On Tuesday evening, greater than 400 academics confirmed up on the San Ramon Valley Unified Faculty Board assembly to protest.

They’ve all been working with out a contract since June, and now they are saying negotiations are at a standstill.

“What do we want? Fair contracts! When do we want it? Now!” chanted the academics as they demonstrated in entrance of the college board workplace.

“We don’t want to strike, but we will,” stated Ann Katzburg, the San Ramon Valley Training Affiliation President.

The academics say the district has already agreed to a 4% pay increase.

The sticking factors now are smaller class sizes, further applications for particular wants college students, and extra faculty counselors and psychologists. District representatives say the board desires to offer extra companies for college students, however they merely don’t have the cash–partly as a result of a decline in enrollment.

“It’s a hard area to move into, just like anywhere in the Bay Area, so we’re not seeing kids moving in, so we are seeing far more kids graduate than are enrolling in kindergarten,” says Christopher George, the spokesperson for San Ramon Valley Unified Faculty District.

“I don’t want to be here, and I feel frustrated that we have to be back here year after year, and I truly hope that this changes,” says Katzburg.

In keeping with the academics union, 98% of the members voted to strike in the event that they aren’t in a position to attain an settlement quickly.

Either side will probably be again on the bargaining desk on Wednesday. The trainer’s union is holding an open home subsequent Thursday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. at San Ramon Valley Excessive Faculty to realize group help.