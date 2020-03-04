rose-has-sprained-ankle

Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained proper ankle and is predicted to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The group introduced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 factors per sport this season, his highest output since 2011-12.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Derrick Rose #25 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball in opposition to Jevon Carter #four of the Phoenix Suns in the course of the second half of the NBA sport at Speaking Stick Resort Enviornment on February 28, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pistons defeated the Suns 113-111. (Photograph by Christian Petersen/Getty Pictures)

Rose was injured within the first quarter of a loss at Sacramento on Sunday. The Pistons host Oklahoma Metropolis on Wednesday night time.

Detroit additionally has signed ahead/heart Donta Corridor to a second 10-day contract. In three video games with the Pistons, Corridor has averaged 1.7 factors.

