‘rhonj’s-margaret-josephs-disses-‘rhony’s-ramona-singer-for-being-rude-to-fans:-it’s-‘embarrassing’

In a brand new podcast interview, Margaret Josephs revealed why she’s not impressed with Ramona Singer’s rapport with Bravo followers!

Margaret Josephs, 52, isn’t a fan of how Ramona Singer, 63, talks to followers! The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star made this confession on the March 1 episode of the Out In The Wild podcast. “She goes hot and cold with me. It’s not that she’s not nice to me. I feel she’s not good to the fans. She says she doesn’t like to take pictures…I think you have to have a certain humility being on a TV show. I think we would not be on TV if it wasn’t for fans,” Margaret stated on the podcast. “I don’t even like calling them fans. I like to say ‘Friends of Bravo.’ I don’t even know what else to say.”

As for Margaret, the RHONJ star by no means turns down an impromptu meet-and-greet with a fan. “If someone wants a picture and I don’t have a stitch of makeup on, I don’t give a s–t, I’m doing it. I don’t care if I’m eating dinner,” Margaret continued. After which, she put Ramona on blast: “Her behavior is embarrassing.”

Apparently, fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, 49, shares the identical mindset as Margaret. “I love what Dolores said to her: ‘Don’t be on a show if you’re not gonna take pictures.’” Including her personal two cents, Margaret then stated on the podcast, “I mean, people love that she’s entertaining, and I just think that behavior is not acceptable. And I hope that, you know, enlightens her, but there has to be some humility…This doesn’t last forever and you have to be good to people.” On that observe, she left her last piece of recommendation for Ramona: “Get up and take a god damn picture.” Margaret had a lot larger opinions of Ramona’s co-stars on The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis, calling Sonja Morgan, 53, “fabulous” and Dorinda Medley, 55, “great.”

Though HollywoodLife can’t communicate on Ramona’s private expertise with followers, the RHONY star was infamously filmed asking The Actual Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, 49, to step out of her photo at the Lacroix Hot in The Hamptons Luxury Luncheon in July of 2019! Ramona could be heard telling Gizelle “do you mind” as the RHONY star tried to snap a photo with the guest of honor, Tanzanian model Flaviana Matata. As you can see, Ramona doesn’t have the very best rep with regards to taking photographs with others!