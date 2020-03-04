rebel-wilson-‘has-never-been-happier’-after-losing-weight:-‘she-looks-&-feels-amazing’

Insurgent Wilson has been wowing followers together with her health journey over the previous yr, however how does the ‘Cats’ star really feel herself? An insider explains how Insurgent is now in an ‘unstoppable’ frame of mind!

Almost a yr after Insurgent Wilson, 40, revealed her weight reduction transformation on the premiere of Muriel’s Marriage ceremony: The Musical in March of 2019, the actress remains to be feeling herself. “Rebel has never been happier, she looks and feels amazing, all her hard work has paid off,” a supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Insurgent’s health journey isn’t over but, although — the yr has barely begun!

“She’s not done, she’s feeling unstoppable,” our supply continues. “At the beginning of the year she vowed to make this year all about being healthy, and she’s really stuck to that resolution and is reaping the benefits in every way.” Insurgent vowed that 2020 will probably be “The Year of Health” in a Jan. 2 Instagram put up, and she or he wasn’t kidding!

These blissful emotions carried over into Insurgent’s celebration for her 40th birthday, which passed off at The Happiest Place On Earth. Insurgent and her closest buddies loved the $15,000 21 Royal expertise, which entails a high-class dinner in a New Orleans-themed non-public residence inside Disneyland’s park. The enjoyable didn’t finish with the connoisseur entrees; Insurgent and her entourage had a slumber celebration on the park! “The sleepover at 21 Royal was the perfect way to celebrate Rebel’s birthday because she’s a huge Disney fan, plus it was a once in a lifetime exclusive experience she won’t ever forget,” a second supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Rebel has put in a lot of hard work this year and she looks absolutely incredible. She feels better than ever and her friends wanted to celebrate her because they felt she deserved to honor her birthday in a big way.”

That onerous work features a five-round circuit program, which requires intense strikes just like the “Assault Bike” and “TRX Squats.” Insurgent’s coach, Jono Castano Acero, gave HollywoodLife a step-by-guide on execute Insurgent’s exercise on this EXCLUSIVE interview!