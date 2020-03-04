Rasheeda Frost Shows Off Some New Amazing Outfits From her Pressed Boutique – See Her Pics

Rasheeda Frost loves working at her Pressed Boutique, and her followers adore the truth that she’s the one who’s promoting the merch on social media. Rasheeda additionally sports activities a whole lot of massive manufacturers equivalent to Gucci and extra, however she additionally makes certain to point out off the brand new outfits from her boutique.

Today, she’s been posting new pics that includes some actually contemporary clothes objects that she has at her retailer, and her followers are right here for it. Try a few of them under.

Somebody mentioned that ‘Rasheeda should have her own designs. I would sooo shop her brand 👀’

A follower posted: ‘You really need to send me some of your outfits here in Las Vegas,’ and one different commenter mentioned: ‘Omg I’ve acquired to have this Rasheeda.’

Somebody believes that Rasheeda is the ‘Best dressed female 2019-2020.’

One different follower exclaimed, ‘Gosh @rasheeda you are beautiful🔥❤️’ and another person mentioned: ‘I might need to get the 3rd one… Love it and it’s totally different.’

A fan additionally praised Rasheeda’s three outfits that she simply shared however informed the Boss woman that she ought to cease with the burden loss as a result of she’s effective the way in which she is now: ‘Looking good Rasheeda no more weight loss though!!!’

Rasheeda additionally shared a publish by which she’s praising one other one in every of her companies – the Forst Bistro. It is a restaurant that she and her hubby Kirk Frost opened again in 2019.

The Frost Bistro is one in every of their desires come true and other people actually love the venue.

‘Hands down the best shrimp tacos!! @frostbistro 🤗🤗🤗 pull up’ Rasheeda captioned the video.

Somebody mentioned: ‘That looks so good!! Please ship some to Maryland🤣’ and one other follower posted this: ‘Omg those shrimp Tacos were everything when I ate at your restaurant. Definitely a must-have ❤️’

Rasheeda resides her greatest life as of late.



