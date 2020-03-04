prosecutors:-former-camden-county-employee-facing-theft-charges-after-stealing-more-than-$114,000-from-county

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County employee is dealing with theft costs after being accused of stealing greater than $114,000 {dollars} from the county. James Stack was once the Director of Rowing on the Camden County Boathouse.

Prosecutors say he accepted cash for regattas and rowing competitions at Cooper River Park, however he put the cash into two financial institution accounts for an organization he owns.

He allegedly solely gave a few of that cash again to the county.