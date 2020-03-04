president-donald-trump-wins-minnesota’s-2020-republican-primary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump has received Minnesota’s Republican main on Tremendous Tuesday.

The outcomes had been anticipated as a result of the Republican ran uncontested. As a result of the race was uncontested, the Related Press didn’t tabulate outcomes.

Trump supporters gathered for a MAGA watch get together on the College of Minnesota campus. The Republicans say the President has a strong help on this historically blue state.

“I would say the state of the Democratic Party is in complete disarray. It’s total chaos – they have a huge division in their organization and they don’t know which direction they are going,” mentioned Jennifer Carnahan, Chairwoman of the Republican Get together of Minnesota.

“It’s interesting that Biden is going pretty strong in most states which I guess is good for overall America. We think Trump can still beat him though,” mentioned Zac Tressel, a member of the College’s School Republicans.

As of 10 p.m., CBS Information has projected Joe Biden will win over Bernie Sanders in Minnesota. The projection additionally stories Biden picked up early wins in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, whereas Sanders received Vermont, Colorado, and Utah.

In 2016, Florida Senator Marco Rubio received Minnesota’s Republican main.