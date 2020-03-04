police-searching-for-suspects-wanted-in-west-philadelphia-corner-market-double-shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope surveillance video helps them catch the gunmen wished in a taking pictures at a West Philadelphia nook market. It occurred Monday evening at 54th Road and Wyalusing Avenue.
The 2 suspects opened the door, began firing and ran off.
Police say an 18-year-old man was the goal. He was shot 5 instances and is in essential situation.
A retailer worker was shot within the leg and crawled to security.
Police say one of many suspects was carrying distinctive pants.
“He had dark pants but he had a reflective — some type of reflective patch on the bottom right leg of his pants,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo mentioned.
