police-searching-for-suspects-wanted-in-west-philadelphia-corner-market-double-shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope surveillance video helps them catch the gunmen wished in a taking pictures at a West Philadelphia nook market. It occurred Monday evening at 54th Road and Wyalusing Avenue.

The 2 suspects opened the door, began firing and ran off.

Police say an 18-year-old man was the goal. He was shot 5 instances and is in essential situation.

A retailer worker was shot within the leg and crawled to security.

Police say one of many suspects was carrying distinctive pants.

“He had dark pants but he had a reflective — some type of reflective patch on the bottom right leg of his pants,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo mentioned.