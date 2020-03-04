Police: Fall River firefighter tried to solicit minor for sex in R.I.

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter faces a number of counts of sexual exploitation of a kid, Rhode Island State Police stated Tuesday.

Edward Mathias, 40, of Fall River, was arrested Tuesday after state police say he organized to fulfill an individual he thought was a 14-year-old Rhode Island woman with a purpose to have interaction in sexual exercise.

State police say Mathias, a ten-year veteran of the Fall River Hearth Division, faces one rely of indecent solicitation of a kid and one rely of electronically disseminating indecent materials to a minor.

He was appeared in District Court docket Tuesday however didn’t need to enter a plea, The Windfall Journal experiences.

He was launched pending his subsequent courtroom date with the situation that he has no contact with youngsters and has restricted use of the web. It couldn’t be instantly decided if Mathias has a lawyer.

Fall River Hearth Chief John Lynch advised the Journal that Mathias has been positioned on paid administrative go away, however the division will pursue unpaid go away because it conducts its personal inner investigation.