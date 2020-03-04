placido-domingo’s-name-dropped-from-washington-national-opera-program

Instagram

The Spanish tenor has been discovered responsible of sexual misconduct and abuse of energy in late February following an investigation by officers on the American Guild of Musical Artists labour union.

Disgraced opera star Placido Domingo has had his identify faraway from the Washington Nationwide Opera’s younger artists programme he based within the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal.

The Spanish tenor had lent his identify to the coaching course designed for rising performers again in 2002, when it was referred to as the Domingo-Cafritz Younger Artist Program, after the singer and the philanthropist couple behind The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Basis, by which the course is funded.

Nevertheless, Domingo, who beforehand served because the creative director and common director of the Washington Nationwide Opera, has been hitting headlines for all of the improper causes of late, and final week (February 25), he was discovered responsible of sexual misconduct and abuse of energy following an investigation by officers on the American Guild of Musical Artists labour union.

The musician issued a public apology to the ladies who had accused him of sexual harassment, however the controversy has since prompted bosses on the Washington Nationwide Opera to drop Domingo’s identify from the programme “in gentle of latest developments.”

It’s going to now be generally known as the Cafritz Younger Artists of Washington Nationwide Opera.