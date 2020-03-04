photos:-super-tuesday-arrives-for-colorado-and-the-nation

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
-
Tamir Kalifa, The New York Instances
Tremendous Tuesday major voters line up at a polling place arrange inside a Randalls grocery store in Austin, Texas, on March 3, 2020.
-
Tamir Kalifa, The New York Instances
Voters line up exterior a polling place in Austin, Texas, throughout Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Edward A. Ornelas, Getty Photos
Voters wait in line to forged their ballots on March 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
-
Jim Weber, Each day Memphian by way of AP
Ballot employee Denetria Cooperidge, proper, greets voters at a polling location in Tennesee as voters go to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to vote within the Tremendous Tuesday primaries.
-
Max Whittaker, The New York Instances
Tremendous Tuesday voter, Donovan Jensen, left, fills out types at a polling place in Delhi, Calif., on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish
J.B. Johnson heads to a voting sales space on the Denver Election Headquarters in Denver throughout Colorado’s Tremendous Tuesday Main on March 3, 2020.
-
RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish
J.B. Johnson holds an “I voted” sicker after voting on the Denver Election Headquarters throughout Colorado’s Tremendous Tuesday Main on March 3, 2020.
-
Ruth Fremson, The New York Instances
Tremendous Tuesday voter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren a Democratic candidate for president, exits a voting sales space at Graham & Parks Faculty in Cambridge, Mass., on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
-
Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune by way of AP
Scott Siegel holds his daughter, Isla, as he votes on the College of Utah Marriott Library in Salt Lake Metropolis on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Invoice Pugliano, Getty Photos
Marketing campaign objects sit on a chair at a City Corridor assembly held by Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tremendous Tuesday Main evening on March 3, 2020 in Detroit. Gabbard, the primary Samoan American and first Hindu elected to Congress, is considered one of two ladies left within the Democratic Main, the opposite being Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
-
Invoice Pugliano, Getty Photos
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard holds a City Corridor assembly in Detroit on Tremendous Tuesday Main evening on March 3, 2020.
-
Chip Somodevilla, Getty Photos
A poster on the market throughout a Tremendous Tuesday evening rally with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hangs on the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, Vermont, on March 03, 2020.
-
Chip Somodevilla, Getty Photos
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and his spouse Jane O’Meara Sanders greet ballot staff earlier than voting of their state’s major election on the Robert Miller Group Middle in Burlington, Vermont on March 03, 2020.
-
Jason Connolly, AFP by way of Getty Photos
A voter wears a pair of Bernie Sanders socks whereas registering to vote on the Blair-Caldwell African American Analysis Library in Denver on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Samuel Corum, Getty Photos
A girl along with her two younger daughters marks down her vote on a poll for the Democratic presidential major election at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary Faculty in Herndon, Virginia, on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Melissa Sue Gerrits, Getty Photos
Fayetteville State College college students get off a Black Votes Matter bus at Smith Recreation Middle in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on March 3, 2020.
-
Justin Sullivan, Getty Photos
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets patron on the Buttercup diner in Oakland, Calif. on March 03, 2020. Biden’s Tremendous Tuesday election evening gathering shall be held in Los Angeles.
-
Travis Dove, The New York Instances
Supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden react to ballot outcomes at a Tremendous Tuesday watch celebration in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 3, 2020.
-
Joe Raedle, Getty Photos
Supporters of democratic presidential candidate former New York Metropolis Mayor Mike Bloomberg attend his Tremendous Tuesday evening occasion in West Palm Seashore, Florida, on March 03, 2020.
-
Brynn Anderson, The Related Press
Democratic presidential candidate former New York Metropolis Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks throughout a information convention on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana, a neighborhood in Miami.
-
Kerem Yucel, AFP by way of Getty Photos
A voter with “I Voted” stickers smiles through the Democratic presidential major in Minneapolis on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Jason Connolly, AFP by way of Getty Photos
Election judges kind ballots on the Jeffco Elections Division in Golden on Tremendous Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
RJ Sangosti, The Denver Publish
Election judges course of incoming ballots on the Denver Election Headquarters in Denver throughout Colorado’s Tremendous Tuesday Main on March 3, 2020.
-
Patrick Semansky, The Related Press
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren walks onstage to talk after being launched by State Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Mich., proper, throughout a major election evening rally in Detroit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Patrick Semansky, The Related Press
Folks wait in line to attend a major election evening rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at Japanese Market in Detroit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020,
-
Patrick Semansky, The Related Press
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks throughout a major election evening rally in Detroit on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Alex Wong, Getty Photos
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at his Tremendous Tuesday evening occasion on March 03, 2020.
-
Andy Cross, The Denver Publish
Bernie Sanders supporters, volunteers and employees cheer for Sanders after it was introduced that he gained the Colorado major on Tremendous Tuesday at Bernie Sanders’ Colorado headquarters on March 03, 2020.
-
Matt Rourke, The Related Press
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks throughout a major evening election rally in Essex Junction, Vermont on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
-
Frederic J. Brown, AFP by way of Getty Photos
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden arrives onstage along with his spouse Jill, heart, and sister Valerie for a Tremendous Tuesday occasion in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.
-
Frederic J. Brown, AFP by way of Getty Photos
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after addressing a Tremendous Tuesday occasion in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020.
Voters in 14 states, together with Colorado, and American Samoa went to the polls Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to forged their ballots within the Democratic presidential major. Nonetheless within the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination for the presidency are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Greater than 1,300 Democratic delegates are at stake. A candidate wants 1,991 delegates to safe the nomination, and should win 15% of the vote in a state or congressional district to be awarded delegates.
-
-
RTD oversight bill moves out of Senate committee but measure not ready for prime time
A invoice that may place the beleaguered Regional Transportation District below an even bigger microscope moved out of a Senate committee Tuesday, however a lot work must be executed on the measure earlier than it makes it to the ground of the statehouse for a ultimate vote.
-
-