philadelphia-police-on-the-hunt-for-suspect-wanted-in-connection-to-pair-of-robberies-in-fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection to a pair of robberies within the Fairmount part of the town. In response to officers, the robberies occurred only a couple blocks from one another.

Police say the suspect pulled a gun on a person and girl on the 800 block of Pennock Road.

Then one week later and just some blocks away, he allegedly stole two girls’s purses as they walked within the space of 25th and Parrish Streets.

The suspect is being described as a black male in his late-30s to early-40s, 6 toes tall with a medium construct, thick beard, sporting dark-colored clothes and a knit hat.

In the event you acknowledge that man, give Philadelphia police a name at 215-686-8477.