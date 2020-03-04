philadelphia-police:-33-year-old-man-shot,-killed-in-kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. In keeping with police, it occurred on the 3100 block of Custer Avenue simply after eight p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 33-year-old sufferer suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, decrease again and leg.

He was rushed to Temple College Hospital by police and was pronounced lifeless a short while later.

To this point, no arrests have been made.

For an inventory of gun violence assets in Philadelphia, click on right here.