pharrell,-sean-penn-and-dmx-documentaries-to-be-premiered-at-tribeca-film-festival-2020

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza/Instar

Robert De Niro’s annual Massive Apple occasion may even characteristic Migos-produced documentary ‘Ice Chilly’ and John Legend’s movie about civil rights activist Tommie Smith ‘With Drawn Arms’ amongst many others.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Documentaries about Pharrell Williams, Sean Penn, and DMX are set to obtain their world premieres at New York’s Tribeca Movie Competition.

“Hydration“, a live performance movie directed by Mimi Valdes and chronicling Pharrell’s inaugural One thing within the Water pageant in his native Virginia final 12 months (19), can be screened within the Highlight Documentary part of Robert De Niro’s annual Massive Apple occasion, as will “Brian Wilson: Lengthy Promised Highway“, a “nonlinear cinematic memoir” which follows The Seashore Boys co-founder on a drive round Los Angeles together with his longtime good friend and Rolling Stone editor, Jason Superb.

“Citizen Penn” focuses on “Milk” actor Sean’s ongoing humanitarian work in Haiti, and “Do not Attempt to Perceive” will take viewers on a 12 months within the lifetime of troubled rapper DMX.

The 2020 Tribeca Movie Competition may even characteristic “Ice Chilly“, a documentary about jewelry in hip-hop tradition, produced by rap trio Migos, in addition to “Someone Up There Likes Me“, a challenge primarily based on a collection of intimate conversations with The Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wooden.

John Legend will premiere “With Drawn Arms“, a movie he government produced about Olympian and civil rights activist Tommie Smith, and his mannequin and TV persona spouse, Chrissy Teigen, may even be in attendance to launch “Fries! The Film” – a movie all about French fries – with fellow producer Malcolm Gladwell.

Different pageant highlights embody “Stardust“, starring Johnny Flynn because the late David Bowie, Hugh Jackman‘s “Dangerous Training“, and Judd Apatow‘s “The King of Staten Island“, that includes comic Pete Davidson.

The 2020 Tribeca Movie Competition will happen from 15 to 26 April.