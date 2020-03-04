peter-weber’s-ex-girlfriend-stands-by-victoria-fuller-accusations-after-bachelor’s-women-tell-all

Victoria Fuller could have denied these “homewrecker” accusations, however Peter Weber‘s ex is doubling down on her claims.

On The Bachelor: Ladies Inform All, Victoria acknowledged Merissa Pence got here ahead with these accusations as a result of she “simply did not like” her. In spite of everything, the 2 ladies was associates, however are clearly now foes.

“I simply suppose possibly she wished to return on the present,” the Virginia Seaside native supposed. She added there’s “completely” no reality to the “very critical” rumors.

Nevertheless, Merissa now says she did not have any ulterior motives when she approached Peter and knowledgeable him that a number of relationships have been allegedly ruined due to Victoria’s actions. “Sadly, it’s true,” Pence responds to followers on her Instagram. “Some folks can not face the reality, she is aware of what she’s performed. It takes a powerful particular person to confess these flaws.”

As for the proof, Merissa states she has “receipts” from “a number of” folks concerned. She provides, “A lot of those that’s life she’s ruined.”