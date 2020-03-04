peter-weber’s-ex-girlfriend-stands-by-victoria-fuller-accusations-after-bachelor’s-women-tell-all

Instagram; ABC Press
Victoria Fuller could have denied these “homewrecker” accusations, however Peter Weber‘s ex is doubling down on her claims.
On The Bachelor: Ladies Inform All, Victoria acknowledged Merissa Pence got here ahead with these accusations as a result of she “simply did not like” her. In spite of everything, the 2 ladies was associates, however are clearly now foes.
“I simply suppose possibly she wished to return on the present,” the Virginia Seaside native supposed. She added there’s “completely” no reality to the “very critical” rumors.
Nevertheless, Merissa now says she did not have any ulterior motives when she approached Peter and knowledgeable him that a number of relationships have been allegedly ruined due to Victoria’s actions. “Sadly, it’s true,” Pence responds to followers on her Instagram. “Some folks can not face the reality, she is aware of what she’s performed. It takes a powerful particular person to confess these flaws.”
As for the proof, Merissa states she has “receipts” from “a number of” folks concerned. She provides, “A lot of those that’s life she’s ruined.”
Pence additionally reveals she acted on the behalf of these wronged by Victoria as a result of “they’ve been via hell and again and easily don’t need to relive a darkish time of their lives only for a actuality TV present.”
“That is merely why I did what I did. To talk for many who’s lives and relationship have been ruined,” she continues. “Everyone seems to be entitled to their very own opinion however the reality [will] at all times be the reality and there isn’t any method round that.”
On the finish of the day, nevertheless, Peter did not give the ultimate rose to Victoria. As an alternative, it is right down to Madison Prewitt and Hannah Ann.
Nonetheless, Victoria shares she left the expertise studying rather a lot about herself. “Thanks for educating me about myself, even once I did not need to know. Or when it was disagreeable. However most of all educating me that I am value it. Thanks for at all times pushing me to get to the foundation trigger & by no means judging me alongside the best way. You confirmed me what kindness actually is. What endurance means in a relationship. You confirmed me the definition of a very good factor,” she wrote on Instagram. “And also you confirmed me that I might be liked unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I’m perpetually grateful for you. I am excited to see the place life takes you & I’ve all of the respect on the earth for you.”
GET POP CULTURED!
*E mail entered incorrectly. Please strive once more.
success!
Thanks for subscribing.
we’re sorry. an error has occurred
We and our companions use cookies on this web site to enhance our service, carry out analytics, personalize promoting, measure promoting efficiency, and keep in mind web site preferences. By utilizing the positioning, you consent to those cookies. For extra info on cookies together with the way to handle your consent go to our Cookie Coverage.
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our US version?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Canadian version?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our UK version?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Australian version?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our Asia version?
E! ist überall
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Model anschauen?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our German version?
E! est partout
Une model adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public worldwide. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
E! Is In every single place
This content material is on the market personalized for our worldwide viewers. Would you wish to view this in our French version?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
E! está en todos lados
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?