peninsula-doctor-charged-with-issuing-thousands-of-illegal-opioid-prescriptions,-fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Mateo County physician has been indicted on federal prices of illegal distribution of opioids and well being care fraud, in keeping with authorities.

A federal grand jury indicted 67-year-old Timothy Mulligan of Santa Clara, who practices in San Mateo County, for allegedy prescribing opioids exterior the scope {of professional} follow in addition to the fraud prices. The costs had been introduced Tuesday by U.S. Lawyer David L. Anderson and Drug Enforcement Administration Particular Agent in Cost Daniel C. Comeaux.

In accordance with the indictment, Mulligan issued an unusually excessive quantity of prescriptions for potent opioids similar to fentanyl. In accordance with a state authorities database, from about August 2014 via June 2018, Mulligan issued greater than 9,000 prescriptions for opioids to greater than 250 sufferers.

The indictment alleges Mulligan predominantly prescribed the strongest power dosages when prescribing fentanyl, oxycodone, and hydrocodone and in some cases prescribed opioids in portions that considerably exceeded typically accepted every day portions for the medicine.

Due to the bizarre sample and quantity of prescriptions by Mulligan, some pharmacies declined to fill them or restricted the kinds of Mulligan’s prescriptions that they’d fill, in keeping with the indictment.

As well as, individuals who obtained the illegal prescriptions from Mulligan used personal insurance coverage or Medi-Cal to pay for workplace visits or for the medicine, whereas others paid with money. Because the indictment alleged, insurance coverage corporations and Medi-Cal wouldn’t have paid the claims had they identified the prescriptions weren’t medically obligatory or had been over-prescribed.

Mulligan’s subsequent look in federal court docket was scheduled for April 29.

If convicted of unlawfully distributing opioids, Mulligan faces a most sentence of 20 years in jail and a $1,000,000 tremendous, whereas a well being care fraud conviction would have him dealing with a 10-year jail time period and $250,000 tremendous for every depend.