pedestrian-dies-when-hit-by-rtd-bus-in-denver

The person died on the scene, police mentioned
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening in northeast Denver when he was hit by an RTD bus, police mentioned.
#DPD Officers on scene at Inexperienced Valley Ranch Blvd & N Chambers Rd on a Bus Vs Pedestrian crash. An grownup male was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation continues and data can be supplied by Twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/KhqYdrEdqU
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 4, 2020
The incident occurred close to the busy intersection of Inexperienced Valley Ranch Boulevard and Chambers Street. The person died on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.