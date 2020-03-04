old,-dilapidated-shack-high-atop-sf’s-potrero-hill-sells-for-$1.975-million

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An outdated, dilapidated shack that sits excessive atop San Francisco’s Potrero Hill simply offered for $1.975 million.

863 Carolina Avenue, SF (Google Streetview)

Realtor Anne Laury of Caldwell Banker International Luxurious brokered the deal.

The town declared the deserted 640-square foot cottage, situated at 863 Carolina Avenue, unsafe to enter. It has been sitting uninhabited for months.

After a prolonged analysis course of, the present homeowners realized the shack is of no historic worth, and may be demolished, in response to Laury.

There are pre-approved plans to construct a 4,451 luxurious multi-unit constructing with 360-degree sweeping views on the location.