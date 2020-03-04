new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-to-undergo-surgery-for-kidney-tumor-wednesday-morning

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will endure surgical procedure for a kidney tumor Wednesday morning. The 62-year-old says he has a kidney tumor that’s most likely cancerous.

Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver will function the performing governor till additional discover.

THIS JUST IN from @GovMurphy “On the morning of Wednesday, March 4th, Governor Murphy will endure surgical procedure at a hospital in New York Metropolis. Lieutenant Governor Oliver will function Performing Governor till additional discover.” — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 3, 2020

Murphy introduced final month that he’ll have “a partial nephrectomy in early March.” On the time, he mentioned his prognosis was “very good.”

He says his aim is to recuperate in time for a 5K run that’s on his schedule in April.

Murphy is anticipated to be hospitalized in New York Metropolis for 2 or three days after the surgical procedure, then recuperate at residence for a couple of weeks.