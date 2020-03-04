netflix-taps-africa-as-new-hub-for-entertainment-content

Netflix is increasing their worldwide content material, and authentic African content material is on the prime of their checklist.

For the final week, the powers-that-be have traveled to Africa recruiting native creators and likewise positioning Africa as a brand new content material hub for leisure.

The Head of African Originals Dorothy Ghettuba has spearheaded the try to create a recent initiative that brings a world attraction to the continent.

Ghettuba informed Selection,

“It’s been an thrilling week to crisscross the continent and be reaffirmed that we actually have tales to inform.

Nigeria, South Africa, and likewise Kenya are all international locations that the web streaming firm is focused on.

“We know that Africa is a wide region…but we really have to be very deliberate in our approach.”

She continued,

“We are trying to find the best way to work, and we are learning along the way. Can we do better? Can we better? That’s really the objective for our company, and we are learning from our partners (and) taking it one step at a time.”

Along with positioning Africa as a world hub for leisure, Netflix additionally debuted its first African authentic sequence, “Queen Sono,” which debuted final week.

In accordance with Netflix, the sequence is a few South African spy, Queen Sono, “who finds herself in a nefarious web of business and politics as she seeks to uncover the truth behind her mother’s death.”

Roomies, that is one thing we are able to all plan to look ahead to.