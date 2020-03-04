nba-worst-warriors-smack-nuggets-at-home:-“our-defense-right-now-is-non-existent”

One look on the horizon revealed precisely how badly the Nuggets wanted Tuesday evening’s sport in opposition to the beleaguered Golden State Warriors.

However as has occurred far too many instances this season, the Nuggets fell to a staff that that they had no enterprise dropping to. Add the Warriors, now 14-48, to that alarming checklist.

Field rating

Behind a blistering 3-point capturing efficiency, Golden State embarrassed the Nuggets and walked out of Pepsi Middle with a 116-100 victory. The loss dropped the Nuggets to 41-20, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time as they jockey for playoff seeding. 9 of their subsequent 11 video games are on the highway.

“Whether we let our foot off or thought they were just going to go away, I’m not really sure but our defense right now is non-existent from top to bottom,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone mentioned.

The Nuggets had 5 gamers with at the least 14 factors, although nobody, not even Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray, seized management for Denver. Their offense collapsed with simply 19 factors and 7 turnovers within the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, the Warriors, homeowners of the worst document within the league, stored splintering Denver’s protection. Andrew Wiggins and reserve ahead Eric Paschall every completed with 22 factors. The latter was notably devastating from midrange within the fourth quarter.

Total, the Warriors sunk 18 of 41 3-pointers, fully mitigating Jokic’s 16-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist evening. Murray managed simply 14 factors on Three of 14 from the sphere and was practically absent within the second half. He and Will Barton had been a mixed 1 of 15 from 3-point vary.

“It don’t raise no red flags, we know what we gotta do, we talked about it, we just gotta be about it,” Barton mentioned. “We just lost tonight.”

Mason Plumlee (16 factors, 9 rebounds) was one of many few vivid spots.

Paul Millsap returned after a one-game absence from his ankle damage and gave the Nuggets a 12-point spark within the third quarter, however the Warriors, even with out Steph Curry, stored abusing Denver from 3-point vary. The Nuggets held a 64-49 lead early within the third earlier than the Warriors slowly whittled that cushion down.

First it was Warriors guard Mychal Mulder draining from exterior, after which Wiggins related from deep. Lastly, capturing guard Jordan Poole knocked down two consecutive 3-pointers to finish the quarter, and the Warriors had turned a double-digit deficit into an 82-81 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Within the 5 video games popping out of the all-star break, the Nuggets have turned the ball over greater than 16 instances per sport, which ranks among the many worst within the league. The compact schedule has left little time for Malone to deal with the difficulty.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about. It’s something that we’ve shown,” Malone mentioned. “Some of the turnovers that we’ve had are comical in nature at times, and some of them are us playing the right way, trying to make the right pass. You’ll live with those. It’s the live-ball turnovers that lead to dunks and layups and open 3s on the other end or turnovers where we’re just not reading the defense and trying to force something that’s not there.”

They’d additionally been torched in transition for the reason that break, together with 59 factors in Sunday’s win over the Raptors.

“The Toronto game, the transition points that we allowed were embarrassing,” Malone mentioned earlier than the sport, including: “I’m getting angry thinking about it.”

The Nuggets acquired the defensive consistency they had been searching for within the first half, the place they held the Warriors to only 43% from the sphere for a 58-49 halftime lead.

Jokic was dominant down low with 10 factors and 12 rebounds over the primary two quarters because the Nuggets pounded Golden State inside. Denver owned the glass with a 33-16 benefit and feasted inside with 34 factors.

Murray (14 factors) and Plumlee (11) supplied the supplementary scoring.