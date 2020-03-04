nat-sciver:-england’s-ab-de-villiers





















4:08



Nat Sciver’s father, Wealthy, says the England all-rounder was a powerful all-round sportswoman earlier than she turned her focus to cricket

Nat Sciver’s father, Wealthy, says the England all-rounder was a powerful all-round sportswoman earlier than she turned her focus to cricket

Nat Sciver is England Ladies’s model of AB de Villiers.

On the crease, she scores runs for enjoyable – the 27-year-old has hit over 200 in 4 video games on the ongoing T20 World Cup forward of Thursday’s semi-final in opposition to India – and infrequently performs progressive scoop pictures.

However Sciver, like De Villiers, additionally confirmed promise in different sports activities earlier than focussing on cricket, as her father, Wealthy informed Sky Sports activities.

1:54 Charlotte Edwards displays on England’s dominant win over West Indies and Sciver’s very good type Charlotte Edwards displays on England’s dominant win over West Indies and Sciver’s very good type

“Nat’s past love was tennis,” he stated whereas out in Australia supporting Nat on the T20 World Cup. “On the age of 4 and 5 she was an excellent tennis participant however she needed to play all sports activities.

“She bought into cricket at 13, which is comparatively late in comparison with a variety of the ladies within the group. We discovered her a neighborhood cricket membership, Stoke d’Abernon, the place Bob Willis performed within the outdated days.

“When she was 13, 14 she was additionally within the Chelsea Soccer Improvement Squad within the Underneath-15 age group. Winter was all about soccer and cricket was beginning to emerge so it was ‘what’s she going to be greatest at?’

Innings: 4

Runs: 202

Fifties: 3

Prime rating: 59no

Common: 67.33

Boundaries: 25

“The true decisions in all probability did not have to come back till a few years later. [Kids] need to make decisions – it is fairly troublesome to get to an elite degree in a single sport not to mention two.

“However they need to make them at their very own time as not everybody goes to make it on the elite degree.”

Tennis and soccer’s loss has been England cricket’s achieve with Sciver’s three fifties in 4 innings – taking her to eight profession T20I half-centuries – propelling her facet right into a last-four conflict with India in Sydney.

Sciver has topped 200 runs through the World Cup

So, does Wealthy ever give his daughter technical recommendation?

“I might prefer to however I’ve discovered my lesson a number of instances. She’s not so eager!

“I’m extra there to maintain her pleased. We speak a bit in regards to the cricket however I’m right here primarily for emotional help.

“When Nat first bought into the England group, I used to be fairly nervous however I see her believing in what she does and that provides me a calmness. I get a bit of bit nervous however nowhere close to as nervous as among the different mother and father!”

Watch England’s T20 World Cup semi-final, in opposition to India, reside on Sky Sports activities Cricket from 3.30am on Thursday.