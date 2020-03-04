moss-fined-by-fa-after-admitting-improper-conduct

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss was despatched to the stands in opposition to Burnley

Bournemouth goalkeeping coach Neil Moss has been fined £1,150 by the FA

after admitting utilizing foul language of their 3-Zero defeat to Burnley final month.

Moss accepted the FA’s cost of improper conduct, having been despatched to the stands by referee Mike Dean within the second half.

“AFC Bournemouth coach Neil Moss has been fined by the FA for a breach of FA rule E3,” a Bournemouth assertion learn.

“Moss admitted that his language/behaviour within the 61st minute of the Premier League fixture with Burnley on Saturday, February 22, 2020 amounted to improper conduct and has obtained a positive of £1,150.”

Bournemouth noticed two objectives dominated out by VAR through the match, the second after defender Adam Smith had dealt with inside his personal space within the build-up, with Burnley scoring from the ensuing penalty.