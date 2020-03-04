mike-bloomberg-reportedly-will-reassess-after-disappointing-super-tuesday-results

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to reassess on Wednesday whether or not he ought to keep within the race after disappointing ends in Tuesday’s primaries.

An individual near the Bloomberg marketing campaign confirmed the deliberations. The individual wasn’t licensed to debate the matter by title and requested anonymity.

Bloomberg spent greater than half a billion {dollars} on his presidential marketing campaign. However Tuesday marked the primary elections the place he was on ballots. Former Vice President Joe Biden gained key states like Virginia and North Carolina the place Bloomberg had spent hundreds of thousands of {dollars} and campaigned closely.

Fourteen states voted in Tuesday’s primaries. Polls in California, the largest delegate haul, haven’t but closed.