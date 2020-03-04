margo-price-reveals-she-came-close-to-being-caught-in-nashville-tornado

Instagram

Although reeling from the devastation precipitated throughout her hometown, the ‘All American Made’ singer admits that she feels ‘fortunate to be alive and nonetheless have a house.’

Nation singer Margo Worth is “fortunate to be alive” after narrowly escaping the lethal twister which tore by way of Nashville, Tennessee within the early hours of Tuesday, March 03.

The “All American Made” star is reeling from the devastation precipitated throughout her hometown, particularly as she got here so near being caught up within the main storm after stepping out late on Monday night time, oblivious to any climate warnings.

“My coronary heart is breaking for Nashville as we speak. We left 5 Factors (neighbourhood) simply minutes earlier than the twister hit utterly unaware that it was coming. I really feel fortunate to be alive and nonetheless have a house,” she posted on Twitter.

Sharing a hyperlink to an article about the right way to help these straight affected by the tornado, Margo added, “Here is how one can assist these in want.”

Margo wasn’t the one singer grateful to have dodged catastrophe – Dierks Bentley reveals he and his crew have been within the air because the storm was brewing, and he doubts his plane would have survived intact had they not landed after they did.

Sharing video footage of the storm from the skies, the “Drunk on a Airplane” star tweeted, “We ducked round this (storm) cell and landed at john tune airport (in Nashville) round 11:30 final night time. Glad we landed after we did. Would not have been good an hour later.”

“It was the cell that become the twister,” he defined, earlier than voicing his assist for locals. “Lot of individuals misplaced their properties. Nobody comes collectively as a metropolis like Nashville does.”

Fellow nation artists Dolly Parton, Jake Owen, Reba McEntire and Martina McBride are amongst those that have additionally shared their Nashville satisfaction on-line, with many providing up their assist with the restoration effort, together with Miley Cyrus, who owns property within the space.

“Fascinated with my dwelling and household in Nashville and the way lucky I’m that my place and family members have remained protected in these lethal tornados (sic),” she wrote. “My coronary heart is damaged for my dwelling state. A lot loss and harm. We’re #NashvilleStrong and can rebuild collectively!”

Not less than 25 folks have been confirmed useless from the tornado, which has resulted in widespread constructing harm.