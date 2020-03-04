maluma-postpones-milan-concert,-lacuna-coil-axe-tour-dates-over-coronavirus-fears

Instagram

The ‘Corazon’ singer reschedules the Italian cease of his ’11:11 World Tour’, whereas the gothic steel band pulls out of Asia and Australia live shows that embrace the Obtain Competition.

AceShowbiz –

Latin famous person Maluma and heavy rockers Lacuna Coil have change into the newest artists to cancel live shows within the wake of the coronavirus disaster.

Maluma is presently on the street along with his “11:11 World Tour”, however he’ll not be performing in Milan, Italy on Saturday (March 07), opting to postpone the gig till 31 March, in keeping with Billboard.com.

At current, no different reside dates have been scrapped or pushed again.

In the meantime, Italian goth steel stars Lacuna Coil have pulled a string of upcoming live shows in Asia and Australia, together with the Obtain Competition stops in Melbourne and Sydney on 20 and 21 March, and Canadian rockers Wolf Parade have nixed their booked occasions throughout Europe and the U.Okay.

“It will be each globally irresponsible and doubtlessly dangerous for the band to hold out the tour presently,” the group shared in an announcement posted on Fb.

“We didn’t arrive at this resolution simply, however in the long run, the band and our staff all agree it’s the proper and accountable resolution. We hope you perceive.”

Different musicians to rethink tour dates because the coronavirus continues to unfold embrace Avril Lavigne, BTS (Bangtan Boys), New Order, and Inexperienced Day.

The coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives thus far, with greater than 90,000 individuals contaminated worldwide.