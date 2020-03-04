‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Preview: Amber Fires Off At Jessica For Hitting On Her Fiance Barnett — Watch

Amber Pike is not going to reduce Jessica Batten any slack within the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion! She accuses Jessica of being ‘so fake’ and ‘sheisty’ after witnessing her co-star flirt with Matt Barnett, whom Amber grew to become engaged to on the present.

Now that Love Is Blind is out on Netflix, Amber Pike, 25, lastly noticed what occurred behind her again — and she or he wasn’t amused. In truth, she was enraged after watching fellow contestant Jessica Batten, 34, flirt with Matt Barnett, 27, on the small display screen…after he proposed to Amber. Though these occasions occurred a couple of 12 months and a half earlier than the reunion was taped, which is able to air on March 5, Amber doesn’t present any mercy in direction of Jessica!

“I confronted Matt about Jessica and I said, ‘What the hell? What’s the hell going on here?’” Amber recollects within the upcoming reunion. She’s referring to a dialog that performed out between Matt and Jessica within the present; you see, Jessica was as soon as satisfied she and Matt would get engaged, earlier than Matt selected Amber. “He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he shouldn’t have said that. That it wasn’t how he meant it,” Amber explains. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ I trusted him. As far as I was concerned, there was nothing after the fact.”

However, in Amber’s eyes, one thing “after the fact” did occur — on Jessica’s finish. “So to see [Jessica] throwing herself at him in Mexico? B–ch, you’re sheisty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake,” Amber rants, instantly addressing Jessica now. She actually tears into Jessica, including, “I think you’re a very disingenuine person, and you know what? I hope seeing this, you do grow from it, because that is not what the world needs, is women that go behind people’s backs like that. You were engaged to another man that you were leading on. He was engaged. He made his choice.”

[SPOILER ALERT] After she didn’t obtain a proposal from Matt, Jessica went on to change into engaged to a different contestant: Mark Cuevas, 24. Jessica infamously left Mark on the altar, whereas Amber and Matt really tied the knot! You possibly can watch Jessica’s response to Amber’s accusations in the remainder of the clip above.