‘love-and-hip-hop’-star-amara-la-negra-sparks-complaint-as-she-ditches-her-signature-afro

The ‘LHH: Miami’ star trades her massive curly hair for a straight blonde wig ‘to be open minded into attempt various things,’ however a few of her followers are in opposition to it.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Persons are not having it after Amara La Negra ditched her signature Afro for a brand new coiffure. The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star not too long ago debuted her straight blonde hair on Instagram, citing her want for a change as the rationale for her to attempt on the brand new look.

“This Season I Wished to Attempt completely different Hairstyles..,” she defined within the caption of the pictures she shared on Monday, March 2. “Some Labored out! Some did not! I simply wished to be open minded into attempt various things even tho my Afro Will All the time be my signature look.”

Admitting that she feels “extra snug” and feels “extra like myself” along with her pure Afro, Amara nonetheless proudly displayed her new wig whereas crediting her hairstylist, “However @dramaticgroup Pulled my hair seems this season on #lhhpmia.”

However a lot of Amara’s followers do not like her new look. Taking to the remark part, they’ve proven their dislike to her straight blonde hair. “Naw preserve it kinky and related to the universe,” one reacted to the brand new coiffure.

One other shared her/his opinion, “Your pores and skin tone seems good with blonde, however this wig is not getting it for you, not being imply, simply expressing my emotions. Your stunning girlfriend!” A 3rd person instructed the truth TV star, “This ain’t it sis.”

Somebody mentioned Amara appeared “good” with the wig, however nonetheless desires her to “carry that curly pure hair again.” One other particular person merely wrote, “Uhm…. NO,” to specific her/his emotions.

There have been nonetheless others who stay supportive of Amara, regardless how she seems. “Being completely different is nice! Me gusta mama,” one praised her for daring to alter. “That pretend afro has to go….you dont all the time need to put on that…its boring,” one other supported her determination. “You appear like stunning Barbie doll !!” a fan gushed, whereas one different added, “You look nice.”

Her new hair apart, Amara’s relationship with boyfriend Emjay took the middle stage within the newest episode of “LHH: Miami” as she dumped him for being lazy and keen to reside off his girlfriend eternally.

Seemingly addressing her breakup, she later posted a optimistic message on Instagram, “I refuse to let something carry me down! I’ve so many issues to be glad about together with all of the people who love me and help me and I’ve so many massive strikes I am doing this 12 months! I’m centered and decided! On My priorities and my objective!”

“The whole lot shall go and it will solely be a reminiscence and studying expertise in each side!” she continued. “It doesn’t matter what you do in life individuals all the time have one thing to say! And they’ll choose you with out realizing the true story…”