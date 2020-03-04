long-lines-to-vote-continue-well-after-polls-close-in-north-texas

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — About 10 minutes after polls closed on Tremendous Tuesday, Chopper 11 hovered above dozens of individuals in line at an Allen polling place.

Anybody in line at 7:00 p.m. was nonetheless allowed to vote.

Folks in line to vote in Allen after polls closed on Tremendous Tuesday. (Chopper 11)

However with sturdy curiosity in Texas’ Democratic presidential major, voters at a number of polling websites have reported delays of an hour or extra.

CBS 11 reporter Jennifer Lindgren tweeted her mother-in-law waited two-and-a-half hours to vote in North Dallas on Tuesday.

My mom in regulation waited 2.5 hours to vote in North Dallas this afternoon. https://t.co/PcHcG8oZGW — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) March 4, 2020

In Harris County, dwelling to Houston, elections supervisor Michael Winn blamed Republicans’ refusal to permit for the sharing of voting tools.

As a substitute, many polling websites have had for much longer strains for the Democratic major than the Republican major, by which President Donald Trump and Sen. John Cornyn are anticipated to win simply.

El Paso and different areas within the Mountain Time Zone are nonetheless open for one more hour.

