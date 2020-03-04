live-massachusetts-primary-election-results

Observe updating outcomes of the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Massachusetts on Tremendous Tuesday under.

*Winners might be denoted in daring when the Related Press calls the race. Democratic major Reporting: 23.10% Elizabeth Warren 20.2%, 55,519 votes



Michael Bloomberg 11.3%, 30,969 votes



Tulsi Gabbard 0.7%, 2,029 votes



Bernie Sanders 28.5%, 78,354 votes



Joe Biden 33.6%, 92,509 votes Republican major Reporting: 23.19% Invoice Weld 9.1%, 4,832 votes



Joe Walsh 1.1%, 610 votes

Donald Trump 87.9%, 46,709 votes



Roque De La Fuente 0.3%, 145 votes