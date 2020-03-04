Live Massachusetts primary election results

Observe updating outcomes of the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries in Massachusetts on Tremendous Tuesday under.

*Winners might be denoted in daring when the Related Press calls the race.

Democratic major

Reporting: 23.10%

Elizabeth Warren 20.2%, 55,519 votes


Michael Bloomberg 11.3%, 30,969 votes


Tulsi Gabbard 0.7%, 2,029 votes


Bernie Sanders 28.5%, 78,354 votes


Joe Biden 33.6%, 92,509 votes

Republican major

Reporting: 23.19%

Invoice Weld 9.1%, 4,832 votes


Joe Walsh 1.1%, 610 votes

Donald Trump 87.9%, 46,709 votes


Roque De La Fuente 0.3%, 145 votes

