kylie-jenner-claps-back-after-haters-diss-her-toes:-‘i-have-cute-feet’ 

When Kylie Jenner posted some new swimsuit pictures on March 3, some followers had been fast to make enjoyable of the best way her ft seemed within the pics. So, she issued a response to defend her toes and clarify why they appear the best way they do.

Kylie Jenner posted a collection of bathing swimsuit pics together with her sister Kendall Jenner on March 3. Most commenters raved over how wonderful the sisters seemed within the pics, however some couldn’t assist however zoom in on the best way that Kylie’s foot was positioned in one of many photos. Kylie’s center toe seemed considerably shorter than her different toes, and haters had been fairly harsh with their feedback about it. Nonetheless, there’s a cause that Kylie’s foot appears to be like the best way it does, and she or he took to her Instagram Story after the pic went viral to clap again at those that had been mocking her.

In a collection of Instagram movies, Kylie proudly confirmed off a close-up of her ft, whereas saying within the background, “Everyone wants to come for my f***ing toes. By the way, I have cute a** feet! I broke this middle toe in middle school and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so I just had to heal it how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.” Kylie admitted this was a “weird a** video,” however generally you simply can’t assist however clap again, proper?!

Again in 2019, Kylie had an analogous response when her ft had been mocked in one other photograph. On the time, a commenter requested, “Did anyone notice how long her toes are?” and Kylie hit again with, “Leave my toes alone.”

These newest swimsuit pics come from Kylie’s tropical getaway together with her daughter, Stormi Webster, Kendall, and extra associates. The make-up mogul posted tons of bikini photographs on her web page from the holiday, in addition to candy photographs with Stormi, too. What a life!