konta-beats-clijsters-in-monterrey

Johanna Konta has crushed Kim Clijsters 6-Three 7-5 in Monterrey

Johanna Konta has thwarted Kim Clijsters’s return to the courtroom because the Briton claimed her first win of 2020 on the Abierto GNP Seguros occasion in Monterrey.

Belgium’s Clijsters, taking part in in simply her second match since retiring on the US Open in 2012, took it to the British No 1 earlier than ultimately falling 6-Three 7-5.

Elementary method working for Watson

‘Legs gone’ – Murray again coaching on courtroom

Konta earned the primary two break factors of the match earlier than sweeping a forehand winner off Clijsters’s serve to finish the primary set, with the second set tighter because the pair held their serves till the Briton claimed the win from an unforced error.

Konta will subsequent face Tatjana Maria who earlier dashed Heather Watson’s bid for back-to-back titles in Mexico.

Watson gained her fourth WTA title and first for 4 years on the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Saturday, beating Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in an thrilling remaining.

The victory lifted Watson to 49th within the rankings, her highest mark because the summer time of 2015, however Germany’s world quantity 91 Maria got here out on prime on Tuesday, profitable 7-6 (4) 3-6 7-5 in a hard-fought contest which lasted two hours 39 minutes.

Former world No 1 Venus Williams additionally bowed out within the opening spherical, the 39-year-old crushed in three units by Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Clijsters was taking part in solely her second match since returning to skilled tennis

In the meantime, second seed Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a nightmare begin and a break down within the decider to beat Chloe Paquet in an all-French first-round tie on the Open 6eme Sens in Lyon.

Mladenovic wanted two hours and 12 minutes to beat wild card Paquet 1-6 6-2 6-Four and faces Anna-Lena Friedsam within the subsequent spherical. The German gained 6-2 6-2 over Russian qualifier Anastasiya Komardina.

“It was positively not a simple match to face a countrywoman and likewise a pal, regardless that I do not know as a lot about how she performs,” Mladenovic mentioned.

“It was very removed from being good at this time, however I am simply happy with how I stayed calm and composed and the way I fought via to search out options to get the win at this time.”

Elsewhere in Lyon, sixth seed Jil Teichmann defeated wild card Clara Burel 6-Four 6-3, however fellow seeds Daria Kasatkina and Viktoria Kuzmova wanted three units to get the higher of Pauline Parmentier and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove respectively.