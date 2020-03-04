kim-kardashian-slammed-for-repeat-blunders-with-braids

WENN/Instar

Apparently not studying her lesson after she was beforehand accused of cultural appropriation, the ‘Preserving Up with the Kardashians’ star has earned backlash once more for rocking the identical coiffure at Yeezy present.

Kim Kardashian was seemingly not apologetic after she was beforehand accused of cultural appropriation for sporting braids. The fact TV star confirmed up with the identical coiffure when she attended Kanye West‘s Yeezy present as a part of Paris Style Week on Monday, March 2.

The 39-year-old teamed her waist-length braids with a nude-colored crop prime, a thick jacket and grey pants. Her hair matched the hairstyles of her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick, who have been each additionally noticed in Paris with Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

For sure, Kim’s controversial coiffure sparked criticism on social media. “okay at first I used to be defending her saying she could also be making an attempt to go for the brown center jap look since she will go for trying center jap, however that is straight up blackfishing although,” one individual tweeted.

“How does she maintain getting away with it,” one other commented. Another person wrote, “Bruh why do you retain doing this? You suppose she’d be taught. Put your hair up in a excessive pony and go to the style present like everybody else.”

“I can not stand Kim okay and her rattling braids like b***h when are y’all gonna cease appropriating our tradition,” one different consumer complained. “YOU ARE NOT BLACK,” somebody strongly reminded Kim.

And doubling down the offense, Kim shared throwback images on Instagram that includes her rocking braids throughout a photograph shoot. “Flash Again to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft,” she captioned the submit.

Responding to this, an individual wrote, “She actual wack… she posted this after which popped up with braids AGAIN… Does she not get uninterested in stealing Black ladies? kim kardashian is counting on Black outrage to maintain her related and it fucking exhibits.”

Kim has not responded to the most recent controversy, however she has beforehand defended her “Bo Derek braids.” She stated in 2018, “Clearly know they’re known as Fulani braids and I do know the origin of the place they got here from and I am completely respectful of that.” She added, “I am not tone deaf to the place I do not get it. I do get it…On no account am I ever making an attempt to disrespect anybody’s tradition by sporting braids.”