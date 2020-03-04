kendall-and-kylie-jenner-make-temperatures-rise-with-their-sizzling-bikini-pics

Seaside bums!
On Tuesday, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their scorching bikinis throughout their luxurious Bahamas journey.
The well-known duo served bawdy and face with their electrifying swimsuits. Whereas the 2 slipped into completely different items, the general vibe and vibrant colour scheme was the identical.
The Jenner sisters twinned in lemon-yellow bathing fits that additionally featured airbrushed stripes in a spread of colours, together with lime inexperienced, emerald and child blue. Together with the design’s eye-catching hues, every swimsuit was pieced along with giant silver rings.
The 24-year-old supermodel’s little quantity was extra of a monokini fashion whereas Kylie’s appeared extra like a flirty gown. However both approach, it is protected to say they each turned heads and dropped jaws of their cheeky bathing fits.
(Insert fireplace emojis right here.)
Fortunately for followers of the truth TV stars, photographer Amber Asaly captured all of it on her digicam.
“sister sister,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a collage of pictures that confirmed each Kylie and Kendall posing collectively of their bikinis.
Moreover, Kendall took to her personal social media web page to indicate off one other daring swimsuit.
“me and this bikini: a love story,” the supermodel shared on Instagram.
In her put up, she uploaded a number of snapshots that put her itty-bitty Sommer Swim bikini on full show. The design—which had a keyhole, tied-front—had a baroque sample in vibrant colours like reds, blues and yellows.
Kylie additionally shared her personal solo photographs on the ‘gram. In these pics, she donned a chocolate brown bikini by Gucci that had a gold chain with the model’s iconic brand.
That is simply the primary of many swimsuits to come back on the sisters’ social media pages. To see the well-known duo’s ultra-luxe getaway, scroll by means of our gallery under!
Life’s a Seaside
The fact TV character serves bawdy on this horny snap.
Airbnb
No Place Like Residence
For this fabulous journey, Kylie Jenner and her pals stayed within the luxurious Villa Rosalita. The model new, 6-bedroom property has gorgeous views from each room.
Airbnb
Paradise Awaits
Each room is sort of steps away from a pool or a seashore. If this is not paradise, we do not know what’s?!
Dynamic Duo
“you and me,” the wonder mogul writes of her particular second along with her 2-year-old tot.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Strike a Pose
The 22-year-old star reveals off her modern black sun shades and fresh-faced pores and skin.
Mannequin Habits
Swimwear however make it style! The supermodel reveals off her enjoyable and flirty bikini with this pose.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Soaking Up the Solar
The fact TV character lounges across the pool along with her BFF, Stassie Child.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Seaside Selfies
Kylie strikes a pose along with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía‘s music within the background.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Besties for Life
Because the E! star put it, “saturday’s are for the ladies.”
Bikini Babe
“me and this bikini: a love story,” the 24-year-old star writes on Instagram.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Views on Views
The Kylie Cosmetics founder reveals off her wonderful view throughout her journey.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Dancing Queen
Jenner places her dancing abilities on show as she listens to Rosalía’s music.
Maintaining Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at eight p.m., solely on E!
